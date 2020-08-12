Mullan presses Education Minister over exams and back to school plan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has presses the Education Minister to publish the new back to school plan as a matter of urgency and address concerns over exam grading.

Speaking after meeting the Minister in Derry today, the Foyle MLA said:

“The Education Minister was in Derry at our request to visit local Gaelscoileanna, meet school principals to see first hand the need to improve conditions for children attending the schools.

“I took the opportunity to press the Minister directly on the need to urgently publish the detailed back to school plan to give certainty to schools and parents.

“The health and safety of our children is paramount in any reopening of schools.

“The Minister must also ensure that grading systems don’t discriminate against high-achieving pupils from disadvantaged areas. Ability cannot be determined by postcode.

“Teachers, parents and pupils need to hear from Education Minister Peter Weir on what steps will be taken to avoid any repetition here of what happened in Scotland.

“Waiting for exam results is stressful enough without this added worry and the education minister needs to address it urgently.”