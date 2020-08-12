Stormont House Legacy mechanisms should be implemented – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said steps to make it easier for grieving families to access the truth about the deaths of their loved ones are welcome but highlights the need for the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement to be implemented.

Linda Dillon said:

"This plan to allow investigators from the office of the Police Ombudsman to have direct access to PSNI records is welcome.

"It will hopefully assist investigations and allow more families bereaved as a result of the conflict to access the truth about the deaths of their loved ones.

"However, this will not, in itself provide all the answers that grieving families, some of whom have been waiting for 50 years, are looking for.

"We need to see the British government end its policy of frustrating families in their efforts to find truth.

"It is long past the time the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont house Agreement, agreed by the British and Irish governments and the main political parties, were implemented in a human rights compliant manner."