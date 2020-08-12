Maskey condemns vandalising of war graves
Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for vandalising war graves in Belfast City Cemetery.
The West Belfast MP said:
“I am calling for those that have been involved in this reprehensible activity in the City Cemetery to stop immediately.
“The cemetery is a sanctuary for people. It is a place where families can go and pay respects to their loved ones and where they find peace and comfort.
“The desecration of any grave is totally unacceptable and is be condemned without reservation.
“There has been a great deal of work that has been done in the City Cemetery in recent times and there is work ongoing at the minute on the building at the Whiterock Road entrance.
“This investment will totally transform the cemetery and greatly enhance the site for families and tourists.
“I am encouraging people to report any suspicious activity as a matter of urgency to the council authorities, local elected representatives or the PSNI.”