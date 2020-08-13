Raheny driving test backlog must be addressed - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has asked that the Minister for Transport allocate further resources to clearing the backlog of those awaiting driving tests in Raheny.

Teachta Mitchell said: “This is causing massive problems for people who need to drive to get to work and will be a bigger issue next month when children will need to be dropped to school.

“Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan needs to address this issue urgently. I have contacted him requesting that more resources be allocated to the Raheny test centre in order to clear the backlog of 2,662.

“The RSA have said tests have now resumed at reduced capacity, with those who had a test booked before the pandemic prioritised. But without further action now, this problem is going to persist and potentially worsen.

“The Minister needs to consider hiring additional testers to deal with the huge waiting list and consult with testers and their union representatives about extending operating hours to deal with the backlog.”