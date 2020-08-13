Kelly welcomes funding boost for apprenticeships and further education

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed the announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy of funding to support apprenticeships and the Further Education sector.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson for children and young people said:

"I welcome today's announcement from my party colleague, Finance Minister Conor Murphy, of £17.2 million to support apprenticeships in the north.

"Apprenticeships play a key role in helping young people into employment and provide great opportunities.

"This funding will support employers who take on apprentices and will be beneficial to many young people.

"The Finance Minister has also announced £5.5m for the Further Education sector to ensure it can provide a safe learning environment when students return and will allow learning to continue in a manner which ensure the safety of both students and staff during this pandemic."