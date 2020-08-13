St Monica’s workers with decades of service must be treated fairly - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has described the treatment of St Monica’s workers facing redundancy at the end of the week as shameful, and is calling on the Tánaiste and Minister for Health to ensure that they are treated fairly.

On July 8th, staff and residents were informed of the closure of St Monica’s Nursing Home, and daycare services. This week a liquidator has been appointed to the Belvedere Place facility, and the existing services will close.

Speaking today, Teachta McDonald said: “A commitment to a consultation period was given by the management to the residents, staff and families in July. Yet within a matter of weeks, residents have been moved, a liquidator appointed, and redundancies are on the cards.

"To add insult to injury, St Monica’s workers with decades of service, working throughout the Covid-19 crisis, are now being told that they will not receive holiday pay, and that a fair and adequate redundancy package is not on the table.

"Labour Court precedent has already been set in respect of HSE-funded facilities like St Monica’s.

"The Labour Court has also expressed the view that the Sisters of Charity, along with the HSE as the main funder, both have a responsibility to secure the means to implement redundancy packages.

"We are in the grip of a Covid-19 emergency and the reality is decisions like this will have a knock-on effect on hospitals and other services.

"The government must step up. The long-term solution is adequate capital investment and proper funding, not closures.

"I have raised these matters with the HSE Chief of Operations in the CHO 9 Area, the Sisters of Charity, the Minister for Health and the Tánaiste.

"Sinn Féin stand squarely with the St Monica’s workers and the community."