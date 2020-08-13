Boylan welcomes £20m COVID-19 funding package

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed a £20 million funding package for Translink announced today by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I welcome today’s announcement by Finance Minister Conor Murphy of a £20 million funding package to support Translink.

“Public transport is one of the sectors which has been hardest hit by the current public health emergency with a huge decline in passengers travelling on buses and trains.

“This funding from Conor Murphy will help Translink address the huge challenges that COVID-19 presents for public transport and keep both staff and passengers safe.

“It’s important that while travelling on buses and trains, people follow the public health advice to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.”