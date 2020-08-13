Kimmins welcomes £7m funding for social enterprises

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed the announcement of a £7m funding package from Finance Minister Conor Murphy to support social enterprises.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"Today's announcement from Finance Minister Conor Murphy to provide £7m to social enterprises to help them cope with the challenges of COVID-19 is welcome.

"Social enterprises do great work in providing both employment and services to local communities and they, like many others, have been hit by the ongoing public health emergency.

"This funding will help them meet the challenges of COVID-19 and ensure they can continue to deliver services and keep both staff and the wider public safe."