Archibald urges CCEA to ensure a robust and fast-tracked A Level appeals process

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) to ensure the A levels appeals process is robust and fast-tracked to provide certainty to students for the incoming academic year.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Many pupils and parents have contacted myself and colleagues with concerns about the A Level grades awarded by CCEA.

“This year's A Levels were awarded in unprecedented circumstances, however the downgrading of some predicted grades has added to the stress and anguish of young people preparing for the new academic year, with many considering appeals.

“The timeframe for the appeals process is concerning as the deadline to apply for a review is Thursday 17th September and the new university semester for both Queen's University and Ulster University is Monday 21st September.

“This scenario will put students at risk of missing out on a place for this academic year completely.

“I have written to CCEA asking them to address this as a matter of urgency and have urged them to ensure the appeals and re-grading process is completed as quickly as possible to give students certainty.”