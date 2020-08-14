Minister needs to act to restore grades – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister to intervene to restore A-Level grades for students in the north.

Speaking after challenging the Minister and CCEA at the Committee, the Foyle MLA said:

“I have been inundated with parents, students and teachers from right across the north who are devastated after their results were drastically downgraded.

“It’s also deeply concerning that students may lose out on a university place for this year as a result.

“These are unprecedented times and children should not be punished, it’s difficult enough preparing for a return to school after months off.

“I challenged the Education Minister today to intervene and take action to sort out this shambles.

“The Minister and CCEA must respect the professional judgement of our teachers and restore our students’ grades immediately.”