Government must live up to commitments on tenants' rights - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has urged the government to step up and ensure that tenants' rights are upheld following an illegal eviction in her constituency of Dublin Central.

Commenting on the eviction at 7 Berkeley Road, Teachta McDonald said: “No one should be at risk of losing the roof over their heads in the middle of this pandemic.

"Sinn Féin warned against lifting the ban on evictions. The decision by this government to end a blanket ban on evictions left the door open for shocking incidents like this to take place.

"The regressive Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill implemented by the government only adds to the problem.

"Threshold have confirmed to me that they are now dealing with a significant increase in cases and queries regarding evictions.

"The legal representative for two of the evicted tenants has advised that there is no legal document circulating which would form the basis for a lawfully authorised eviction. This is deeply concerning.

"I have written to the Garda Commissioner asking him to clarify the guidelines in place, the legal basis for the role of the Gardaí at this eviction, and the steps taken to confirm that this eviction was lawful.

"I have also written to the Minister for Justice and the Minister for Housing.

"Fianna Fáil, both in their General Election manifesto and in the Programme for Government, promised to improve security for renters. Government must live up to this commitment and take decisive action to uphold tenants’ rights."