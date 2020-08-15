Urgent need for solution to exam grading crisis - O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said there is an urgent need for Education Minister Peter Weir to bring forward solutions to the exam grading crisis.

The Sinn Féin Chief Whip and former education minister said:

“Parent, pupils and teachers want to see an urgent resolution to the exam grades crisis.

“Our priority is to find a workable and fair solution. In pursuit of this objective, Sinn Féin will be presenting practical proposals to the Education Minister over the weekend in an effort to find a way forward as ultimately, it is his responsibility to bring forward a solution which is both flexible and fair.

“If recalling the Assembly is necessary to achieve a resolution of the issue then we will ensure that this happens.”