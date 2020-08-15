Every effort must be made to wrestle back control of Covid-19 – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said every effort must be made to wrestle back control of the Covid-19 virus.

He said the reported 200 cases today raises the sound of the alarm bells.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Cullinane said:

“Today’s figures are alarming and demonstrate the need for greater vigilance, combined with more preventative and enforcement action.

“Time and again, Sinn Féin has called for more rapid testing and tracing, as well as a concentration of resources where they are most needed.

“We have also called for more Health and Safety Authority Inspections; especially in meat factor and other high-risk settings.

“Figures provided by the HSA show that only 39 inspections have so far taken place at meat plants. Of these, 30 were announced and only 9 were unannounced- which does not inspire confidence.

“We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to wrestle back control of the virus. Every effort must be made to reduce the risk of increased community transmission and to prevent further spikes.

“Today’s figures raise the sound of alarm bells and highlight once again how much is at stake.

“With three counties subject to added restrictions and schools preparing for reopening in just a few weeks, we need a big effort to get us back on track.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the medical and scientific advice and urge everyone to keep following public health guidance.

“Across the country, people have been making huge sacrifices for many months now. While we are in extremely challenging circumstances, we must all stay the course and follow these vital guidelines so we can limit the spread of Covid-19.

“However, we also need to see the Government playing its part too by ensuring more robust prevention and enforcement measures are in place.”