Anderson condemns burning of poppy wreaths

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has condemned those responsible for placing poppy wreathes on a bonfire in Currynieirin.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The appearance of poppy wreathes on a bonfire in Currynieirin was wrong and must be condemned.

“Everyone has a right to remember their dead in a respectful and dignified manner and the theft and desecration of these wreathes goes totally against that.”