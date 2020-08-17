Mullan welcomes GCSE grading U-turn

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the Education Minister’s announcement on grading of GCSE exams but urged him to bring forward solutions to the A-Level grading crisis.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Since the outset, we have been arguing that the professional judgment of our teachers should be respected and implemented.

“The sensible approach being taken on GCSEs should be extended to A-Levels results.

“The Education Minister should scrap the flawed standardisation process and restore student grades based on teachers’ predictions.

“This is about our children’s future and that’s why Sinn Féin will be supporting a recall of the Assembly this week to urgently address and find a solution to this crisis.”