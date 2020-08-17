Anderson welcomes plan to get A5 back on track

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed confirmation that separate phases of the new A5 Derry to Dublin road could be constructed simultaneously in order to complete the massive project by 2028.

Speaking the Sinn Féin spokesperson for tackling regional inequalities said:

“I welcome the Infrastructure Ministers response to my question in which she confirmed that the scheduled completion date of 2028 is still achievable for the A5 redevelopment providing that sections of the road are constructed simultaneously, as opposed to the original plan of phased builds.

“The A5 redevelopment is a huge investment in the infrastructure of the north west.

“This redevelopment will provide much better connectivity to Dublin, enhance safety on a notoriously dangerous road and deliver a massive stimulus to an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delivering projects such as this are crucial to ensuring that we proactively dismantle barriers to economic growth as we plan a just economic recovery from the pandemic.

“It is therefore hugely disappointing that it has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges from a small number of vested interests, resulting in a limited public inquiry earlier this year.

“However, the Minister also confirms that subject to a favourable outcome from the inquiry and the successful completion of all statutory procedures and environmental assessments, construction work on the A5 could finally begin during 2021.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to progress the redevelopment of the A5 as a matter of urgency.”