Mullan welcomes reversal of A-Level grading process

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the Education Ministers decision to scrap the standardisation of AS and A-Level exam results.

Speaking following Minister Weirs announcement, the Foyle MLA said:

“I welcome the Education Minister’s decision to reverse the standardisation of As and A-Level exam results and replace them with the predicted grades from teachers.

“This is the right decision and was the only sensible response to the problems which were evident last week.

“Minister Weir should have taken the action earlier and on the merits of the arguments rather than waiting on the approach of Ministers in London.

“The delay in changing this process has served only to compound the stress and and anxiety experienced by our students, their families and teachers.

“I’m pleased that through cross-party co-operation and pressure from the Education Committee that we now have a positive outcome for our young people and that the right decision has finally been made.”