Minister must advance inquiry and enhanced supports for mesh survivors - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD met with Mesh Survivors Ireland today and has called on the Minister for Health to honour his pre-election commitments and expedite plans for an inquiry into the harm caused by mesh implants.

Deputy Cullinane also reiterated calls on the minister to establish an expert panel to evaluate the recommendations of the international reports for implementation in this state alongside a wider inquiry.

Teachta Cullinane said: “I had the privilege today of meeting with a strong and resilient group of women who have been dealing with horrendous physical and emotional pain caused by complications with transvaginal mesh implants.

“It has been recognised for a number of years that this practice was harming women. It is an issue that many politicians are very familiar with.

“There have been a number of international reports into the harmful effects of mesh implants, and the survivors deserve justice. That means action.

“Minister Donnelly must deliver on his commitments on an inquiry into the practice of mesh implants and its consequences. There are hundreds of women whose stories deserve to be heard.

“There are a number of outstanding issues that must be resolved as part of this. To deliver a swift beginning to righting the wrongs, an expert panel must evaluate the existing international evidence for implementation of recommendations in this state.

“There is a need for expanded and enhanced psychological, financial, and broader health supports for the survivors, including targeted care packages.

“An expert panel could make recommendations before the year is out and plans for a broader inquiry to realise the full extent of the problem in Ireland can be well advanced by that stage too.

“This is something the minister could act and deliver on swiftly, and I am urging him to do so.”