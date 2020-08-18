Molloy calls for investment in infrastructure for electric vehicles

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has written to the Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon to request a review into inadequate infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Speaking the Mid-Ulster MP said:

“As we enter this crucial phase in the climate emergency, there is a need for real and practical action to protect the environment of our island and world as a whole.

“A practical step we can take to protect the environment is to tackle vehicle emissions by encouraging road users to replace their current vehicles with those powered by electricity.

“However, the inadequate infrastructure for electric vehicles in the North is undoubtedly acting as a barrier to many making this switch.

“The North has the lowest number of rapid and ordinary charging points between the 26 Counties and Britain.

“I have written to the Infrastructure Minister to request a review into the infrastructure for electric vehicles and that the Department takes the necessary steps to redress this issue through increased investment in both rapid and ordinary charging points.”