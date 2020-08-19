Sinn Féin raise serious concerns at growing escalation of violence in Gaza

Sinn Féin spokesperson for the Middle East, Pat Sheehan MLA, has expressed the party's growing concerns at reports of nightly attacks in Gaza.

Speaking the West Belfast MLA said:

“At a time when the people of Gaza are suffering disproportionally from Covid-19 and the lack of adequate facilities and resources required to deal with this crisis, it is deeply disturbing to receive reports of nightly bombings and raids in Gaza.

“The serious disruption to civilian life by the closure of the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) goods crossing, the threat of closure to the only power plant available, and the imposition of a ban on fishing off the coast of Gaza by the Israeli Government adds to the already inhumane conditions the people of Gaza are forced to endure.

“The authorities in Gaza need international support to be able to rebuild their collapsing economy free from violence, restrictions and disease.

“Sinn Féin calls on the international community to show their solidarity with the people of Gaza by supporting the demand for an end to all military actions and for the Israeli Government to honour their international obligations by ceasing their crippling blockade which has been in force since 2007”.