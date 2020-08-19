Dillon welcomes the resumption of jury trials

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed today’s announcement that jury trials have recommenced in the north for the first time since lockdown.

The party’s Justice spokesperson said:

“Jury trials are at the foundation of how our criminal justice system operates and I greatly welcome that the first jury trial since March got underway in Laganside Court in Belfast today with five more Crown Court venues to follow in the coming weeks.

“Over the last five months a backlog of cases has built up whilst the pandemic made it unsafe to hold jury trials.

“It is now the responsibility of the Justice Minister in conjunction with the Courts and Tribunal Service to ensure that this backlog can be dealt with in a timely, safe and just manner.

“This has been a testing time for many victims who are awaiting the outcomes of cases and any backlog will only add to their distress.

“The virus is continuing to spread within communities across the North, and I urge the Court Service and the wider public to take all necessary precautions to allow these positive steps to continue.”