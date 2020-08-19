McCann welcomes increased protection for private renters

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed an announcement from Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that legislation to protect private renters from eviction will be extended until 31 March 2021.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“In April, Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey brought forward legislation to extend the notice to quit period a landlord must give a tenant from 4 weeks to 12 weeks.

“This legislation was due to end in September.

“I commend the interim Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín for bringing legislation to extend this legislation to March 2021.

“Private renters must be protected from eviction in order to protect their health and their families in line with public health advice to stay home.

“The extension of this legislation will continue to provide increased protection for private renters as the pandemic continues.

“Sinn Féin will continue to protect workers and families at this difficult time.”