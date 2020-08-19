Dolan calls on Debenhams to consult and engage with workers over redundancies

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“It is wholly unacceptable that staff are being continually left in the dark regarding the impending redundancies at Debenhams.

“The management of Debenhams need to act urgently to clarify exactly how many jobs will be lost and at what locations.

“I have written to Debenhams in relation to the ongoing redundancy procedures and I have called on them to immediately engage with workers and their trade union representatives.

“I have also written to the Labour Relations Agency to request that they monitor developments at Debenhams and ensure any redundancies comply with legal and procedural requirements.

“It is crucial that alternative resolutions are fully considered by Debenhams and if workers are to be made redundant that they are adequately and fairly compensated for their years of service.

“Across Ireland, Sinn Féin continues to be proactive in supporting vulnerable workers across many sectors, including Debenhams workers.

“My party colleague Louise O’Reilly TD recently launched a bill to protect workers from tactical insolvency.

“Tactical Insolvency has allowed Debenhams to funnel large profits from Ireland to Britain while laying off jobs.

“At present we do not have the powers to address tactical insolvency in the North, however I will be writing to the British Government to call on them to address tactical insolvency and to prevent further exploitation of Debenhams workers.”