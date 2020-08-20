Taoiseach must answer questions before Covid Committee - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin Deputy Dáil Leader and spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty has called for an Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers to appear before the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response next week.

In a letter sent to Michael McNamara TD, chair of the committee, Teachta Doherty called on him to reconvene the committee to examine a number of pressing concerns.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Doherty said: “Sinn Féin is calling for the Covid Committee to reconvene next week. The virus has clearly not got the message that the government wants to go on holidays.

“We are highly concerned at the incoherent and disconcerting approach of government to managing the response to Covid-19.

“The Covid Committee must reconvene next week to discuss the latest restrictions and the spread of the virus.

“Recent government announcements have raised more questions than they have provided answers. This has caused confusion and uncertainty.

“The committee must examine the Covid-19 response relating to older people and sporting and community events, the shambolic testing regime that is missing all of its targets, preparations for the re-opening of schools and school transport, and proposed new powers for Gardaí.

“An Taoiseach, the Minister for Health, the Minister for Education and the Minister for Justice - not their representatives - must appear before the committee and provide the answers the public are seeking.

“It would be a disservice to the nation if the committee with responsibility for overseeing the government’s pandemic response was not reconvened with urgency.”