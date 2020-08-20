Archibald calls for action in delay of BTEC results
Sinn Féin economy spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald has called for immediate action to ensure that the delay in publishing BTEC results is resolved urgently.
The East Derry MLA said:
“The decision to award GCSE, AS and A-level pupils the grades predicted by their teachers was taken on Monday.
“This was the right and sensible approach.
“As opposed to taking this sensible approach, Pearson, the awarding body responsible for BTECs, waited until less than 24 hours prior to when results are due to be published to announce that they will award the grades predicted by teachers.
“This delay in changing approach will now mean that BTEC grades will be communicated to pupils at a later date. This is simply unacceptable.
“Many young people will be depending on these grades to progress to further courses and apprenticeships. The withholding of grades will leave them in a state of limbo and further compound what is already a stressful and anxious time.
“Those young people awaiting results need urgent clarity.
“I am urging the Economy Minister to immediately engage with the awarding body and the English Education Minister to ensure this situation is resolved as a matter of urgency.”