Mullan congratulates GCSE students

Sinn Féin Education Spokesperson Karen Mullan MLA has congratulated those receiving GCSE results in the most challenging of circumstances.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I want to congratulate all those students who received GCSE results today.

“This has been an extremely challenging and uncertain year for our young people in education due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, through the darkness of this pandemic our young people have continuously shone through.

“The GCSE results communicated to pupils today are to be congratulated and celebrated.

“The respecting of the professional judgement of teachers in predicting grades was right and sensible.

“I want to commend schools, teachers and all those who have worked tirelessly to ensure that pupils received fair grades predicted by teachers as opposed to an unjust algorithm.

"If you haven't achieved the grades that you wanted, please don't be disheartened. Speak with your parents and teachers – there are always options and opportunities.

“I want to wish you all the very best of luck for the future.”