Gormley condemns those responsible for South Belfast devices

Cllr Gormley said:

"Two suspect devices have been left at houses in the Lower Ormeau Road.

"The area is currently sealed off while the PSNI continue to deal with the situation.

“I have been liaising with local residents and community groups to provide maximum support to those residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

"This was a senseless act and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers. It comes at a time when people are already dealing with very stressful situations.

“Those responsible for these suspect devices have absolutely nothing to offer our society. They must get off the back of the community of South Belfast and allow local residents to live in peace.



“I appeal for anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI."