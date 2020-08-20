Rogan calls for retention of beam at St. John's Lighthouse

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has called for the retention of the existing beam at St John's Lighthouse in Killough.

The South Down MLA said:

“The Commissioner of Irish Lights has tendered the replacing of the existing beam at St John’s Lighthouse with a low energy LED light.

“The replacing of the existing beam would be detrimental to the heritage of St John’s lighthouse which has acted as a beacon for ships since 1844.

“The ‘loom of the light’ from St John’s Lighthouse which illuminates the C. Down sky is part of the very DNA of Killough and Co Down.

“As well as the vast majority of local residents being in favour of retaining the light, the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council also passed a motion to retain the existing light.

“The Commissioner of Irish Lights must cease acting contrary to the wishes of the community and take on board their view by withdrawing this tender immediately.

“I want to commend those involved in campaigning to retain the light as it exists and offer them Sinn Féin’s support.”