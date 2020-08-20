Leaving Cert students not awarded grades must not be abandoned by Government – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, has expressed concern after Department of Education documents submitted to the High Court revealed that up to 3,000 Leaving Cert grades may not be awarded due to insufficient evidence to estimate results.

It is expected that this will particularly impact on pupils who are home schooled, or who are primarily studying in a school but also learning their family’s first language as an additional subject.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said: “From the outset, Sinn Féin and others warned that some pupils could be unfairly left behind in the Leaving Cert predicted grades system.

“I am deeply concerned that the Minister and her Department have failed to listen to these warnings. It appears thousands of grades may not be awarded because of this.

“While the cohort affected here is small, the implications for each pupil are profound. Pupils have worked very hard for grades they may now never receive and will be deeply frustrated and confused by this decision.

“Many will be anxious that their future opportunities and career choices may be limited by this unfair system which failed to accommodate their circumstances.

“While it is deeply unfortunate that the Government’s approach had to be subject to a court case, I welcome the High Court’s ruling. I would urge the Minister to listen to the ruling and act urgently to resolve this issue.

“The Leaving Cert predicted grades system has been poorly planned from the outset. The Minister must now take decisive action to ensure these pupils are not unfairly discriminated against.”