Donegal TDs express their deep sympathy following road tragedy in Quigley’s Point

Donegal TDs Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have expressed their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the man and two children who died last night after a road tragedy in the Quigley’s Point area of the Inishowen peninsula.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

“This is such a heartbreaking tragedy and myself and Teachta Pearse Doherty want to convey our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the man and two children who have died.

"The people of Inishowen and Donegal have suffered more than most from road tragedies over the years and we have no doubt that our people will do all that we can to support the devastated family at this terrible time and in the time ahead."