Education Minister Weir clearly doesn’t get it – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister Peter Weir to end the cruel uncertainty for parents and children over transfer test exams.

Speaking after a decision in a Judicial Review taken by a parent on the transfer test has been delayed the Sinn Féin education spokesperson said:

“Parents should not have to go to the courts in an effort to get the Education Minister to do the right thing.

“It is clear that the Minister of Education just doesn’t get it.

“Even in the face of a global pandemic, which has severely impacted on the education of children at all ages, Peter Weir continues to pander to those who want to maintain academic selection for eleven-year-olds despite its negative consequences.

“The Minister and those grammar schools still using the transfer test need to recognise the damage these tests are doing, end their use and remove the mental pressure on our young people, and their parents.”