Daft.ie report shows no visible Covid-19 impact on house or rent prices - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has commented on findings of the latest Daft.ie Housing Market Report.

The report shows that Covid-19 has had no visible impact on house or rent prices in the year to July.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The housing market report published this morning by Daft.ie indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic has not had any visible mitigating impact on rents and house prices across the State.

“The average house price remains unchanged at €259,733, while average rents increased by 1.2% to €1,412.

“The pandemic and the subsequent restrictions have not yet had an impact and the demand for homes both to rent and to buy remains.

“Rental costs and purchasing costs remain too high and the affordable supply remains too low.

“We are also concerned that rents may rise further this year now that the ban on rent increases has been removed.

“The government cannot afford to wait and see what the private market will deliver.

“Budget 2021 provides the government with an opportunity to take decisive action and dramatically increase capital spending the delivery of social and affordable homes on public land."