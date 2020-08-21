Government failing Farmers again - Chris MacManus MEP

Chris MacManus, Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands North West, has said this government is failing farmers by ensuring they are not being adequately represented. His comments come in response to the resignation of the Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary. The Minister disregarded public health guidelines to attend a golf society dinner with 80 other guests.

MacManus commented:

“This year has been terrible for Irish agriculture. The Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit uncertainty and a sustained period of depressed beef prices has left farmers requiring strong leadership and financial assistance.

“Incredibly, what we have seen from this government is the opposite. In less than 90 days, agriculture has lost two Ministers. Both because they demonstrated a failure to show good judgement. Farmers need support from the Government to meet a range of challenges they face. However, due to the Government's chaotic approach to Covid-19, farmers have instead just got confusion and unhelpful distractions repeatedly. This Government's chaos has become a sideshow and isn't good enough for farmers across the country who are facing real and pressing challenges."

“Once again, agriculture is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons and issues like CAP reform will have to be shelved for another while. Farmers deserve much better.

The Sligo based MEP concluded: “After the sacking of Minister Cowan, Minister Calleary should have been aware hard work and good judgement would be needed to restore some farmers’ faith in the Department. His actions this week showed a complete disregard for the sacrifices Irish people are making during the Covid crises and a disrespect for his position as Minister for Agriculture. This government’s shambolic actions are an insult to the hundreds of thousands of people who voted for change las February.” ENDS