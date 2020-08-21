Dáil must be recalled to address Kildare lockdown - Réada Cronin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North, Réada Cronin, has expressed concern following news that Kildare is to remain under heightened lockdown measures.She warned that Kildare is being forced to pay an exorbitant price for the Government’s loss of control over Covid-19 and reiterated demands for an immediate recall of the Dáil to address this issue.Teachta Cronin said:

“I am deeply concerned by news that the heightened lockdown measures are due to remain in place in Kildare. I know this will be the source of deep frustration and disappointment for many people here who have been making difficult sacrifices in the hope the lockdown measures would be lifted today.

“I am also concerned by the Governent’s failure to address major issues which resulted in Covid-19 cases increasing. It often appears that spin and good news matter more to this Government, than the reality of conditions in our meat plants and Direct Provision centres which they have repeatedly failed to address.

“As a result of the Government’s failure to get a grip of this virus, the people of Kildare have been left holding the can.

“We want to be safe, we must be safe, and I am once again calling on people in Kildare and indeed across Ireland to continue to follow public health advice for the good of all our communities.

“The Dáil must be recalled so that it can address how Kildare is being affected by this virus.

“I know many of my constituents are also deeply angry and frustrated at revelations about the prohibited Oireachtas Golf dinner where some of Ireland’s most privileged and powerful broke public health rules.

“Behaviour like this can severely undermine public confidence in the public health measures at a vital stage. I believe it is dangerous, dysfunctional and shows a disconnect from the lives of people in Kildare who are continuing to struggle under lockdown.

“When people have lost so much, suffered so much, sacrificed so much in their own lives, this is a red-letter day for politics in Ireland. People have had enough. The chaos and confusion of this Government is clear to see. They must ensure the public in Kildare and across Ireland can have confidence that the pandemic is being appropriately handled, as their credibility is clearly in question.”