Beattie calls for urgent relaxation of Belfast bilingual signage policy

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie has called for an urgent relaxation of council policies around bilingual street signage.

The Sinn Féin group leader in Belfast City Council said:

“Sinn Féin has continuously tried to relax the restrictive Belfast City Council policies on bilingual street signage.

“Across the North, many councils have moved to relax their bilingual street signage policies over recent years.

“Belfast has one of the most vibrant, energetic and prospering Irish language communities on this island.

“Despite the contribution of the Irish language community to the culture and heritage of our city, Belfast City Council continues to have one of the most restrictive policies of any council in the North on bilingual street signage.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that political parties, some of whom claim to champion rights, continue to kick the can down the road on this issue.

“Sinn Féin will continue to proactively work with the Irish language community on this matter.”