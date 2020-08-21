Kelly calls for urgent review into handling of AS and A-Level results

Sinn Fein spokesperson for Children and Young People Catherine Kelly MLA has requested an urgent review within CCEA following the mishandling of AS and A-Level results.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“During the Education Committee meeting this morning, I took the opportunity to urge CCEA to conduct a review into the mishandling of AS and A-level results.

“It was disappointing that CCEA did not give a firm commitment to conduct this review. That is unacceptable.

“A review is crucial to fully understand the mishandling of results and to ensure the necessary improvements are made to redress the issues which caused our pupils great stress and anxiety.

“All efforts must be made to ensure that next year’s pupils do not face the same debacle in relation to their results.





"Both CCEA and the Department of Education must urgently launch a review and proactively work to restore the faith of young people, parents and school leaders.”