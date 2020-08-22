Justice Minister must clarify appearance of IPAT member at right-wing rally - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Martin Kenny TD, has called on the Justice Minister to clarify if the presence of Una McGurk, a state appointee to the International Protection Appeals Tribunal, at a right-wing, Covid-19 denying rally in Dublin today is in breach of the criteria for her appointment.

Teachta Kenny said:

“It is with great concern that I see that a state appointee to the International Protection Appeals Tribunal spoke from the platform today at a rally in Dublin called to deny that there is a pandemic and to encourage people not to wear facemasks.

“The same rally was addressed by Michael Leahy of the Irish Freedom Party, a right-wing, anti-immigration organisation and others who have already been discredited for their stance that the Covid-19 pandemic is a conspiracy. Ms McGurk claimed that the government is asking people to wear masks, not for their own protection, but to 'test how compliant (people) are'.

“This is dangerous nonsense and it is of great concern to me that someone affiliated to such a group would have any say about the appeals of people seeking asylum in this state.

“I call on Minister McEntee to look into this matter, consult with the gardaí who were present today about the nature of the gathering and explain why this individual, who received €40,000 last year for her membership of the tribunal, should have been appointed.”