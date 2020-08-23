Dáil must be recalled without delay to deliver on major challenges facing the country – Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said the Dáil must be recalled now, to ensure politicians can deliver on the major challenges facing the country.

Teachta McDonald said: “When I spoke to the Taoiseach on Friday, I told him to recall the Dáil. He refused my request. I am glad he has now seen sense.

“However, it simply isn’t good enough to recall the Dáil in a few weeks time, when there are so many pressing issues which people need to see politicians deliver on right now. It must be recalled this week.

“Politics needs to get ahead of the big challenges of schools reopening, healthcare capacity and protecting jobs and workers at this crucial stage in the pandemic.

“We are just days away from when schools are due to reopen, yet parents, children and teachers are still in the dark as key questions have gone unanswered. It simply isn’t good enough.

“This Government has been mired in chaos, confusion and incompetency. Its credibility lies in tatters following scandals, u-turns, mixed messages and infighting.

“They are lurching from one crisis to another, entirely devoid of leadership or cohesion.

“People need to see this Government be held to account. We need to see public confidence restored so that we can deliver on these vital issues without delay. The first step to addressing this is to recall the Dáil now.

“Sinn Féin will continue to hold this Government to account and to speak up for families, workers and businesses who have deep concerns about the pandemic and this Government’s incompetent behaviour.”