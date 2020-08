Gildernew condemns threats against health minister

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Colm Gildernew has condemned the recent threats made against Health Minister Robin Swann.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“The recent online threats directed towards the Health Minister are appalling and have no place in democratic society.

“I welcome the efficient action taken by the PSNI.

“The Health Minister and all elected representatives must be free to do their work free from harassment and threats.”