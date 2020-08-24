Virtual Foyle Pride festival kicks off – Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has welcomed the launch of this year’s virtual Foyle Pride Festival and encouraged people to take part in the online events.

The Foyle MLA said:

“This year’s Foyle Pride Festival has officially kicked off in the city.

“Sinn Féin are proud to support the festival — it’s a wonderful platform for raising awareness and campaigning for equality for the LGBT community.

“Things are different this year because of Covid19, we can’t walk together on the Pride march as normal, but I commend the organisers for putting in place a jam-packed programme of virtual events.

“The Foyle Pride festival is a clear demonstration of the vibrant culture that we have in Derry and is part of the fabric of our city.

“I encourage people to tune in to events over the week on the Foyle Pride Festival social media channels and support the festival.”