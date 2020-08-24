Mason calls on health minister to support young adults with disabilities

Sinn Féin Councillor Cathy Mason has called on the health minister to intervene to restore help and support to families and young adults with disabilities in the South Eastern Trust Area.

Councillor Mason said:

“I have been contacted by families of young adults with disabilities who feel they are being left behind during the restoration of services in the South Eastern Health Trust.

“Families are being placed under serious strain and feel unable to provide proper care due to a lack of resources and in some cases daycare sessions being cut from five days to just one day per week.

“We totally understood the need for a ‘temporary overhaul’ of services to allow our health service and health workers to meet the challenge of Covid19.

“But it’s extremely concerning for the families and patients impacted that the SEHSCT have not communicated any plan to restore vital day-to-day services as we move out of the current restrictions.

“I have written to the Health Minister urging him to intervene to ensure young adults with disabilities and their families get the vital support that they need.”