‘President Von Der Leyen must state whether Commission Conduct Rules have been violated’ – Chris MacManus MEP

Midlands Northwest MEP believes Hogan’s “concerning” behaviour has left Von Der Leyen in a difficult position.

Sinn Fein MEP Chris MacManus has asked EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen to investigate whether Commissioner Phil Hogan’s behaviour has contravened the Commission’s own Code of Conduct.

“I have written to President Von der Leyen to express concerns that the recent actions of Commissioner Phil Hogan could be in contravention of Article 2.5 of the EU Commission’s own Code of Conduct, in that he may have acted in a manner which adversely affects public perception of his integrity and the dignity of his office.”

The Sligo based MEP said the recent revelations were having a very negative impact on how EU citizens viewed the Commission and it’s work.

“It is very concerning the damage being done to the public perception of the Commission and the EU institutions. This is evidenced by the fact that an opinion poll at the weekend indicated that 75% believe Commissioner Hogan should resign. Indeed, even the Taoiseach and Tánaiste believe he should consider his position.”

MacManus concluded, “I have asked President Von der Leyen’s to look into the issue and I’m sure it will be her priority to protect the integrity of the EU Commission. I have also invited Ms. Von der Leyen to clarify her position on the matter by means of a public statement.” ENDS