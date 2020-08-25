Clarification required on ABP Clones Covid-19 cases - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy TD has called for urgent clarification to be provided following confirmation of Covid-19 cases among workers at the ABP meat plant in Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Teachta Carthy said that the local community were rightly concerned that operations were continuing at the plant before test results on remaining staff were delivered.

He said:

"We know that the failure to act fast when previous Covid-19 cases were identified at food processing plants resulted in serious outbreaks in the wider community and led to further restrictions being put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. Many of those who have contacted me from the local area have expressed concern that lessons have not been learned.

"Concern centres on the fact that the ABP plant remains open despite the fact that all other workers have not yet been tested. This does not make any sense.

"It is imperative that the Health and Safety Authority, the HSE and the Department of Agriculture provide full information as to the status of the confirmed cases, their respective actions to date and clarification as to why, once again, a meat plant continues operations following confirmed cases of Covid-19 within their workforce."