Senator Warfield launches survey of mobile home owners

Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield has today launched a survey of mobile home owners who rent pitches at holiday parks across the State.

Speaking from Leinster House, Senator Warfield said: “The relationship between mobile home residents and the owners of holiday parks is subject to a private commercial agreement.

“Many people own mobile homes in holiday parks and are very happy with the services provided. However, every year several people end up in disputes with park owners over issues such as increases in fees, changes to opening times during the year and the provision of onsite services.

“This survey asks if both mobile homeowner and park operator should be placed on a better regulatory footing.

“We need a system that protects both mobile homeowners and the operators of the holiday parks. Best practice elsewhere shows that contracts, once signed and lodged, provide access to a wide range of consumer protection codes and regulations.

“The Northern Executive passed The Caravans Act which addressed most of the issues around mobile home ownership that have arisen in this jurisdiction.

“I have set up this survey to learn of the experience of mobile homeowners when buying or renting a site at a facility and how that experience has played out over time.

“The purpose of the survey is to gauge whether people want to see a more standardised system of drawing up contracts. The goal is to get more protection for the mobile homeowners and the operators of these facilities.

“We want to see the domestic tourism industry flourish and see both holiday makers and service providers protected.”

The survey is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mobile-home-survey