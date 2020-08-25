‘TV License cost pushing pensioners into hardship’ - Anderson

Many pensioners are being pushed into financial hardship due to the British Government’s decision to re-introduce TV licence charges for over 75s, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after being contacted by several constituents who have been affected by the new charges which came into effect this month.

Martina Anderson said:

"Pensioners have already been hit by years of Tory austerity and should not be penalised by this extra cost.

“It is forcing many who were already struggling into further financial hardship.

“TV for many people is a lifeline in terms of getting updated news and even a sense of company and comfort. During a global pandemic that is more crucial than ever as many older and vulnerable people are understandably reluctant to leave their homes, even if they are not shielding.

“Rather than continuing to punish pensioners, the British Government should scrap this charge and give some of the most vulnerable members of our society a break.”