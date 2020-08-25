Reconvening the Dáil for just half a day next week shows the Government ‘still don’t get it’- Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD
Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD has stated that the Government’s proposal to reconvene the Dáil for just half a day next week is further evidence that they are out of touch with the real anger of the Irish people at recent developments and that they “still don’t get it”.
Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:
“When the Government confirmed that the Dáil was being reconvened after the schools have returned, it was assumed that we would return on Tuesday 1st September for a typical Dáil week with sittings on three days. That would mean at the very least- Leader’s Questions, Taoiseach’s Questions, Minister’s Questions and a range of statements in cooperation with the opposition.
“Instead, we have been advised that we are to reconvene on Wednesday 2nd September at 2pm for half a day, to facilitate the appointment of another Minister as well as some time to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic response.
“This is simply not good enough and it is evidence of a Government that is out of touch with the real anger out there and that they still don’t get it.
“I am calling on the Government to go back to the drawing board and to bring back a substantive Dáil sitting of three days for next week that assures the Irish public that their parliament is back to work and dealing with the issues that matter to them and where the Government can be fully held to account.”