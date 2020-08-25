Boylan writes to Infrastructure Minister on driving test backlog

Sinn Féin Infrastructure Spokesperson Cathal Boylan has written to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon calling for clarity on the backlog of driving tests.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“As a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic driving tests across the North were halted.

“As tests now resume there are still unanswered questions as to the scale of the driving test backlog and the waiting times that the public will face.

“While it is welcome that key workers and those that had their driving tests cancelled due to covid-19 will be prioritised, it is deeply concerning that some reports suggest other members of the public may have to wait until 2021 to get a test.

“I have written to the Minister to request immediate clarity on this issue.

“Driving can provide increased access to job and education opportunities, as well as services. The Minister must actively work to ensure the backlog is dealt with in an efficient manner."