O'Dowd calls for armed groups to disband

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has called for armed groups to disband immediately following the finding of what police have described as a ‘heavy-duty’ gun in Lurgan.

The Upper-Bann MLA said:

“Guns have no place in our society and must be removed from our streets.

“I am calling for armed groups to get off the back of the community in Lurgan and to disband immediately.

“These groups have entered into a dangerous cul-de-sac of violence and anti-community activity. Their actions serve no other purpose than to damage local residents' quality of life and diminish the image of our community.

“The people of Lurgan deserve to live in peace."