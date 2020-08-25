‘Face coverings in secondary schools should be immediate’ – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said the decision by the Education Minister to recommend the wearing of face coverings in school settings should have been introduced with immediate effect.

The Upper Bann MLA and former Education Minister said:

“The safety of children in young people while at school is an absolute priority for everyone.

“New guidance from the World Health Organisation has strongly recommended the need to introduce the wearing of face coverings in secondary schools.

“While the decision to introduce the wearing of face coverings in school corridors, communal areas and school transport is welcome, it should be implemented immediately, not with any delay.

“This latest move by the Minister is yet another example of lack of clear decision making and guidance from the Education Minister which has caused confusion for parents, teachers and students.”