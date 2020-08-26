Mark Ward TD receives 45,000 signature petition for 24/7 mental health services

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, today received a petition with over 45,000 signatures calling for 24/7 access to mental health services.

Teachta Ward will deliver the petition to the Minister for Health on behalf of petition organiser Stacey Quinn.

Teachta Ward said: “Today I received a petition calling for 24/7 access to mental health care. This petition was organised by Stacey Quinn who has lost loved ones through suicide and was handed to me alongside my colleagues, Uachtarán Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD and Denise Mitchell TD.

“The petition is calling for the care people need to be in place when it is required. Mental health does not stop at 5pm weekdays or take a break over the weekend, nor does it go on holidays during a pandemic.

“I am supporting the 45,000 people who signed this petition in calling for parity of esteem between physical health and mental health. They need to be treated from an equal platform.

“The mental health services are at breaking point from years of underinvestment by successive Governments. There are also systemic failures in mental health services, with long waiting lists the norm.

“This is not good enough. The 45,000 people who signed this petition demand better. Sinn Féin are fighting for better and it is time for this Government to stop the talking and to put in place measures that will allow people to access mental health services when they need them and where the need them.”

The petition is available to view online at this link: https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/better-mental-health-services-1